College of Charleston tops Northeastern 83-72

The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 9:22 pm
BOSTON (AP) — Dimitrius Underwood registered 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as College of Charleston got past Northeastern 83-72 on Tuesday night.

Osinachi Smart had 10 points for College of Charleston (15-12, 7-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Ben Burnham added 10 points.

Nikola Djogo scored a career-high 27 points and had seven rebounds for the Huskies (7-20, 1-15), who have lost four consecutive games. Shaquille Walters added 14 points. Jahmyl Telfort had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

