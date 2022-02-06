Colorado 66, Washington 43

WASHINGTON (5-11)

Schwartz 1-6 2-2 4, Van Dyke 1-7 4-6 6, Watkins 0-1 0-0 0, Mulkey 6-7 3-4 16, Peterson 1-5 0-0 3, Rees 2-3 0-0 5, Finney 0-1 0-0 0, Noble 0-2 0-0 0, Oliver 1-4 0-0 2, Davis-Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Pollerd 0-0 1-2 1, Whitfield 3-5 0-0 6, Totals 15-42 10-14 43

COLORADO (15-6)

Tuitele 4-6 0-0 8, Finau 2-3 0-0 4, Hollingshed 8-17 0-0 20, Sadler 1-5 0-0 2, Sherrod 2-5 1-4 5, Miller 7-11 3-4 18, Blacksten 0-2 2-2 2, Formann 1-5 2-2 5, Jones 0-0 0-2 0, Gerber 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0, Wetta 1-2 0-2 2, Totals 26-56 8-16 66

Washington 15 8 13 7 — 43 Colorado 13 10 20 23 — 66

3-Point Goals_Washington 3-11 (Schwartz 0-3, Van Dyke 0-2, Mulkey 1-1, Peterson 1-2, Rees 1-1, Finney 0-1, Whitfield 0-1), Colorado 6-18 (Tuitele 0-1, Hollingshed 4-7, Sadler 0-1, Miller 1-5, Blacksten 0-1, Formann 1-3). Assists_Washington 9 (Van Dyke 3, Whitfield 3), Colorado 15 (Hollingshed 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 35 (Van Dyke 10), Colorado 30 (Hollingshed 6, Wetta 6). Total Fouls_Washington 17, Colorado 19. Technical Fouls_Colorado Hollingshed 1. A_2,111.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.