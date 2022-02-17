Colorado 70, California 62

COLORADO (16-9)
Battey 6-10 4-4 18, Walker 6-14 6-6 19, da Silva 1-4 2-2 4, Barthelemy 3-7 1-2 8, Clifford 1-5 0-0 2, Simpson 5-9 8-10 19, O’Brien 0-1 0-0 0, Hammond 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 21-24 70.
CALIFORNIA (11-16)
Anticevich 5-13 0-0 11, Thiemann 1-5 1-2 3, Brown 2-5 0-1 4, Celestine 4-10 1-1 11, Shepherd 2-8 1-2 7, Kuany 3-6 3-3 10, Alajiki 2-4 0-0 6, Anyanwu 0-0 0-0 0, Hyder 2-3 0-0 5, Roberson 0-0 0-0 0, Foreman 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 23-61 6-9 62.
Halftime_California 35-28. 3-Point Goals_Colorado 5-12 (Battey 2-2, Barthelemy 1-1, Simpson 1-2, Walker 1-4, Clifford 0-1, da Silva 0-2), California 10-25 (Alajiki 2-3, Shepherd 2-3, Celestine 2-6, Hyder 1-1, Kuany 1-2, Foreman 1-3, Anticevich 1-6, Brown 0-1). Rebounds_Colorado 39 (Walker 15), California 25 (Kuany 6). Assists_Colorado 9 (Battey, Barthelemy 3), California 12 (Brown, Shepherd 3). Total Fouls_Colorado 10, California 18.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.