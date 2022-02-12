Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Colorado 73, California 56

The Associated Press
February 12, 2022 12:51 am
< a min read
      

COLORADO (16-6)

Tuitele 6-11 3-3 15, Finau 5-7 0-0 11, Hollingshed 6-13 2-2 14, Sadler 2-4 1-2 5, Sherrod 1-3 2-2 4, Miller 3-9 0-0 6, Blacksten 1-1 0-0 2, Formann 3-6 0-0 9, Jones 0-2 5-6 5, Wetta 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 28-57 13-15 73

CALIFORNIA (10-7)

Lutje Schipholt 2-3 3-3 7, Curry 3-14 8-9 16, Daniels 2-6 2-2 6, Green 4-11 0-1 10, McIntosh 4-6 3-3 12, Onyiah 0-0 0-0 0, Samb 0-0 1-2 1, Crocker 1-2 0-0 2, Mastrov 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 17-44 17-20 56

Colorado 20 13 25 15 73
California 11 18 13 14 56

3-Point Goals_Colorado 4-15 (Tuitele 0-1, Finau 1-2, Hollingshed 0-4, Sherrod 0-1, Miller 0-1, Formann 3-5, Jones 0-1), California 5-22 (Curry 2-9, Green 2-9, McIntosh 1-3, Mastrov 0-1). Assists_Colorado 18 (Sherrod 7), California 9 (McIntosh 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Colorado 31 (Hollingshed 7), California 27 (Lutje Schipholt 7). Total Fouls_Colorado 22, California 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,194.

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|18 Modular Efficient Laser Technology...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Volley for serve!