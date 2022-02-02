Colorado and Oregon meet for conference matchup

Oregon Ducks (13-7, 6-3 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (13-8, 5-6 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pac-12 foes Colorado and Oregon will play on Thursday.

The Buffaloes have gone 9-3 in home games. Colorado is fifth in the Pac-12 in rebounding with 33.7 rebounds. Jabari Walker paces the Buffaloes with 8.5 boards.

The Ducks are 6-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon ranks third in the Pac-12 scoring 36.2 points per game in the paint led by Jacob Young averaging 6.6.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Buffaloes won the last meeting 82-78 on Jan. 26. Walker scored 24 points points to help lead the Buffaloes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keeshawn Barthelemy is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 10.7 points. Walker is shooting 48.5% and averaging nine points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Will Richardson is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Ducks. Young is averaging 8.5 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 45% over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Ducks: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.