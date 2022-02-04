Colorado St. 58, San Diego St. 57

SAN DIEGO ST. (12-6)

K.Johnson 1-6 3-5 5, Mensah 2-5 0-0 4, Bradley 7-18 9-10 27, Butler 3-9 0-0 8, Pulliam 2-7 0-0 4, Arop 2-4 0-0 4, Seiko 0-1 1-2 1, Diabate 2-6 0-0 4, Baker-Mazara 0-4 0-0 0, Tomaic 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-63 13-17 57.

COLORADO ST. (17-3)

Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 1-3 0-0 2, Stevens 1-8 2-4 4, Tonje 4-8 5-6 16, Roddy 9-17 2-3 22, Moors 3-3 4-5 10, Jacobs 1-3 0-0 2, Thistlewood 1-3 0-0 2, Rivera 0-1 0-0 0, Lake 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-49 13-18 58.

Halftime_Colorado St. 23-18. 3-Point Goals_San Diego St. 6-19 (Bradley 4-7, Butler 2-4, Tomaic 0-1, Baker-Mazara 0-2, Pulliam 0-2, K.Johnson 0-3), Colorado St. 5-19 (Tonje 3-4, Roddy 2-5, Jacobs 0-1, Lake 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Moore 0-2, Thistlewood 0-2, Stevens 0-3). Fouled Out_Arop. Rebounds_San Diego St. 43 (Arop 8), Colorado St. 29 (Roddy 9). Assists_San Diego St. 8 (Pulliam 3), Colorado St. 13 (Stevens, Roddy 4). Total Fouls_San Diego St. 19, Colorado St. 17.

