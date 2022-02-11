Colorado St. 65, Fresno St. 50

FRESNO ST. (16-8)
Robinson 9-16 5-6 24, Campbell 1-2 0-0 2, Hill 3-10 0-0 7, Holland 1-8 2-2 4, Colimerio 0-1 0-0 0, Whitaker 1-4 0-0 3, Ballard 2-8 0-0 6, Meah 1-1 0-0 2, Yap 1-4 0-0 2, Vaihola 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 7-8 50.
COLORADO ST. (19-3)
Thomas 2-5 0-0 5, Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Stevens 6-9 2-2 14, Tonje 4-8 0-0 10, Roddy 8-14 3-3 21, Jacobs 0-2 0-0 0, Moors 5-5 1-3 11, Lake 1-3 0-0 2, Rivera 1-4 0-2 2, Thistlewood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 6-10 65.
Halftime_Fresno St. 28-25. 3-Point Goals_Fresno St. 5-27 (Ballard 2-7, Whitaker 1-3, Robinson 1-5, Hill 1-6, Campbell 0-1, Holland 0-2, Yap 0-3), Colorado St. 5-15 (Roddy 2-5, Tonje 2-5, Thomas 1-3, Lake 0-1, Stevens 0-1). Rebounds_Fresno St. 36 (Holland 12), Colorado St. 26 (Roddy 7). Assists_Fresno St. 9 (Hill 5), Colorado St. 19 (Roddy 8). Total Fouls_Fresno St. 14, Colorado St. 9.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments