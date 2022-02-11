On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Colorado St. 65, Fresno St. 50

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 11:33 pm
< a min read
      

FRESNO ST. (16-8)

Robinson 9-16 5-6 24, Campbell 1-2 0-0 2, Hill 3-10 0-0 7, Holland 1-8 2-2 4, Colimerio 0-1 0-0 0, Whitaker 1-4 0-0 3, Ballard 2-8 0-0 6, Meah 1-1 0-0 2, Yap 1-4 0-0 2, Vaihola 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 7-8 50.

COLORADO ST. (19-3)

Thomas 2-5 0-0 5, Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Stevens 6-9 2-2 14, Tonje 4-8 0-0 10, Roddy 8-14 3-3 21, Jacobs 0-2 0-0 0, Moors 5-5 1-3 11, Lake 1-3 0-0 2, Rivera 1-4 0-2 2, Thistlewood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 6-10 65.

Halftime_Fresno St. 28-25. 3-Point Goals_Fresno St. 5-27 (Ballard 2-7, Whitaker 1-3, Robinson 1-5, Hill 1-6, Campbell 0-1, Holland 0-2, Yap 0-3), Colorado St. 5-15 (Roddy 2-5, Tonje 2-5, Thomas 1-3, Lake 0-1, Stevens 0-1). Rebounds_Fresno St. 36 (Holland 12), Colorado St. 26 (Roddy 7). Assists_Fresno St. 9 (Hill 5), Colorado St. 19 (Roddy 8). Total Fouls_Fresno St. 14, Colorado St. 9.

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|18 Modular Efficient Laser Technology...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Volley for serve!