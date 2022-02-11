Colorado State hosts Fresno State after Hill’s 25-point outing

Fresno State Bulldogs (16-7, 6-4 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (18-3, 8-3 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado State -5.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits the Colorado State Rams after Isaiah Hill scored 25 points in Fresno State’s 61-59 loss to the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Rams are 11-1 on their home court. Colorado State is eighth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.4 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 6-4 in MWC play. Fresno State ranks eighth in the MWC with 11.8 assists per game led by Hill averaging 2.9.

The Rams and Bulldogs face off Friday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Roddy is averaging 19.4 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Rams. Isaiah Stevens is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Orlando Robinson is shooting 48.6% and averaging 18.7 points for the Bulldogs. Hill is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

