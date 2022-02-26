Colorado State visits Utah State following Bean’s 21-point game

Colorado State Rams (22-4, 12-4 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (16-13, 7-9 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah State -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State plays the Colorado State Rams after Justin Bean scored 21 points in Utah State’s 81-56 win over the New Mexico Lobos.

The Aggies are 9-5 in home games. Utah State ranks fifth in college basketball with 17.9 assists per game led by Rylan Jones averaging 4.7.

The Rams are 12-4 in conference matchups. Colorado State is the top team in the MWC scoring 11.6 fast break points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in MWC play. The Rams won the last meeting 77-72 on Jan. 13. David Roddy scored 24 points to help lead the Rams to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bean is shooting 55.8% and averaging 18.0 points for the Aggies. Brandon Horvath is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Isaiah Stevens is averaging 15 points and 4.9 assists for the Rams. Roddy is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

