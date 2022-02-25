Cone leads Northern Arizona against Weber State after 26-point performance

Weber State Wildcats (19-10, 12-6 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-19, 5-12 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona takes on the Weber State Wildcats after Jalen Cole scored 26 points in Northern Arizona’s 70-66 loss to the Idaho State Bengals.

The Lumberjacks are 5-9 on their home court. Northern Arizona is eighth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 73.2 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Wildcats are 12-6 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won the last matchup 67-44 on Dec. 3. Dillon Jones scored 18 points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cone is averaging 18.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Lumberjacks. Nik Mains is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Jones is averaging 12.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Koby McEwen is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

