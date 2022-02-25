Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Cone leads Northern Arizona against Weber State after 26-point performance

The Associated Press
February 25, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Weber State Wildcats (19-10, 12-6 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-19, 5-12 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona takes on the Weber State Wildcats after Jalen Cole scored 26 points in Northern Arizona’s 70-66 loss to the Idaho State Bengals.

The Lumberjacks are 5-9 on their home court. Northern Arizona is eighth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 73.2 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

The Wildcats are 12-6 against Big Sky opponents. Weber State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won the last matchup 67-44 on Dec. 3. Dillon Jones scored 18 points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cone is averaging 18.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Lumberjacks. Nik Mains is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Jones is averaging 12.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Koby McEwen is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!