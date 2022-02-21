Cone, Northern Arizona Lumberjacks to host Jones and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (16-9, 10-5 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-17, 5-10 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Arizona -6; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tevian Jones and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds take on Jalen Cole and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in Big Sky play.

The Lumberjacks are 5-7 on their home court. Northern Arizona is third in the Big Sky in rebounding with 33.9 rebounds. Carson Towt paces the Lumberjacks with 8.8 boards.

The Thunderbirds have gone 10-5 against Big Sky opponents. Southern Utah is the Big Sky leader with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Maizen Fausett averaging 8.5.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big Sky play. The Thunderbirds won the last matchup 78-66 on Feb. 1. John Knight III scored 17 points to help lead the Thunderbirds to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towt is averaging 8.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Lumberjacks. Cone is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Jones is shooting 39.8% and averaging 15.7 points for the Thunderbirds. Knight is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.