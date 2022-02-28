Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Conteh scores 22 to lead Coppin St. over Delaware St. 80-67

The Associated Press
February 28, 2022 10:07 pm
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — Sita Conteh had a career-high 22 points as Coppin State got past Delaware State 80-67 on Monday night.

Mike Hood had 16 points for Coppin State (7-21, 6-7 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game home losing streak. Kyle Cardaci added 14 points. Nendah Tarke had 13 points, 10 rebounds and six steals.

Dominik Fragala had 24 points for the Hornets (2-24, 0-14), who have lost 22 straight games. Myles Carter added 17 points and six rebounds. D’Marco Baucum had 10 points.

The Eagles improved to 2-0 against the Hornets this season. Coppin State defeated Delaware State 59-57 on Feb. 2.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|7 Future Soldier Technology Conference...
3|7 ARE-ON March 2022 Technology Education...
3|7 Cloud Security Alliance | CCSK...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Barriers go up around Capitol in preparation for State of the Union address