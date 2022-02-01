Trending:
Council IV scores 11 to lift Wichita St. over Tulsa 58-48

The Associated Press
February 1, 2022 11:48 pm
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Ricky Council IV registered 11 points as Wichita State defeated Tulsa 58-48 on Tuesday night.

Tyson Etienne had 10 points for Wichita State (11-8, 2-5 American Athletic Conference). Morris Udeze added eight rebounds and four blocks. Dexter Dennis had six rebounds.

Tulsa totaled 18 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Sam Griffin had 17 points for the Golden Hurricane (7-13, 1-8). Rey Idowu added eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

