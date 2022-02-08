Creighton 54, Butler 52

BUTLER (11-12)
Golden 4-11 1-3 9, Nze 2-6 2-5 6, Harris 0-4 1-2 1, Hodges 4-10 0-0 10, Thompson 3-7 2-2 9, Taylor 5-9 2-2 13, Lukosius 1-6 2-2 4, Groce 0-1 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Bolden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 10-16 52.
CREIGHTON (14-8)
Hawkins 6-9 1-2 15, Kaluma 5-13 6-6 16, Kalkbrenner 0-3 1-3 1, Nembhard 2-8 1-2 5, O’Connell 3-9 0-0 7, Alexander 2-4 3-3 8, Feazell 1-2 0-0 2, Andronikashvili 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 12-16 54.
Halftime_Butler 30-26. 3-Point Goals_Butler 4-17 (Hodges 2-4, Thompson 1-1, Taylor 1-2, Bolden 0-1, Harris 0-1, Golden 0-2, Nze 0-2, Lukosius 0-4), Creighton 4-17 (Hawkins 2-4, Alexander 1-2, O’Connell 1-5, Kaluma 0-3, Nembhard 0-3). Rebounds_Butler 34 (Golden, Hodges 9), Creighton 30 (O’Connell 10). Assists_Butler 7 (Golden, Thompson 2), Creighton 9 (Nembhard, Andronikashvili 2). Total Fouls_Butler 16, Creighton 16.
