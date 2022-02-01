Creighton 59, UConn 55

CREIGHTON (13-7)

R.Hawkins 8-12 3-3 23, Kaluma 3-11 0-0 7, Kalkbrenner 2-6 0-0 4, Nembhard 2-8 0-0 6, O’Connell 3-8 0-0 6, Alexander 3-7 5-6 11, Feazell 1-4 0-0 2, Andronikashvili 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 8-9 59.

UCONN (15-5)

Sanogo 3-10 2-2 8, Whaley 8-13 0-0 20, Cole 5-16 3-5 13, Jackson 2-11 0-0 5, Martin 2-9 3-5 7, Polley 0-4 2-2 2, Gaffney 0-1 0-0 0, J.Hawkins 0-3 0-0 0, Akok 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-67 10-14 55.

Halftime_Creighton 32-22. 3-Point Goals_Creighton 7-17 (R.Hawkins 4-5, Nembhard 2-4, Kaluma 1-4, Alexander 0-1, O’Connell 0-3), UConn 5-21 (Whaley 4-8, Jackson 1-3, Martin 0-2, Polley 0-2, Cole 0-3, J.Hawkins 0-3). Rebounds_Creighton 40 (R.Hawkins 11), UConn 38 (Sanogo, Cole 9). Assists_Creighton 7 (Alexander 3), UConn 8 (Cole 3). Total Fouls_Creighton 11, UConn 12.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.