Creighton 81, St. John’s 78

CREIGHTON (18-8)
Hawkins 10-18 1-1 25, Kalkbrenner 8-13 3-4 19, T.Alexander 7-10 1-3 16, Nembhard 2-6 0-0 4, O’Connell 1-8 0-1 3, Kaluma 4-6 3-3 12, Andronikashvili 0-1 0-0 0, Feazell 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 33-64 8-12 81.
ST. JOHN’S (15-11)
Nyiwe 3-6 0-0 7, Wheeler 1-10 0-0 3, P.Alexander 6-11 1-2 13, Mathis 6-12 2-3 15, Champagnie 3-16 1-2 8, Smith 5-6 1-2 13, Addae-Wusu 1-6 0-0 2, Stanley 7-8 0-0 14, Pinzon 1-3 0-0 3, Coburn 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-80 5-9 78.
Halftime_St. John’s 46-39. 3-Point Goals_Creighton 7-24 (Hawkins 4-10, T.Alexander 1-2, Kaluma 1-2, O’Connell 1-7, Nembhard 0-3), St. John’s 7-19 (Smith 2-3, Nyiwe 1-1, Pinzon 1-1, Champagnie 1-2, Mathis 1-3, Wheeler 1-4, P.Alexander 0-1, Coburn 0-1, Addae-Wusu 0-3). Rebounds_Creighton 40 (Hawkins 12), St. John’s 36 (Wheeler 9). Assists_Creighton 20 (Nembhard 7), St. John’s 18 (Addae-Wusu 5). Total Fouls_Creighton 11, St. John’s 15.
