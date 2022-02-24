On Air: Ask the CIO
Creighton freshman Nembhard out for season with wrist injury

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 10:17 am
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Creighton freshman Ryan Nembhard will miss the rest of the season after injuring his right wrist during the win at St. John’s, the school announced Thursday.

Nembhard was hurt when he collided with St. John’s Posh Alexander during the Bluejays’ 81-78 win Wednesday night. Nembhard will require surgery.

“We are heartbroken for Ryan, who has been such an integral part of our success this season,” Creighton head coach Greg McDermott. “He will remain a key part of our team while he is sidelined, but I know he will come back stronger than ever and we look forward to his healthy return.”

Nembhard has started all 27 games for the Bluejays (19-8, 11-5 Big East) and averaged 11.3 points and a team-best 4.4 assists. His 34.8 minutes per game are most by a Big East freshman since 2011-12.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

