CSU Bakersfield visits UC Davis after Manjon’s 20-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-14, 1-9 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (10-7, 3-3 Big West)

Davis, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Ezra Manjon scored 20 points in UC Davis’ 68-65 win over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Aggies have gone 5-4 at home. UC Davis ranks seventh in the Big West with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Anigwe averaging 2.9.

The Roadrunners have gone 1-9 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield is 3-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Pepper averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Manjon is averaging 15.4 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for UC Davis.

Justin McCall is shooting 50.9% and averaging 10.9 points for the Roadrunners. Justin Edler-Davis is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 64.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

