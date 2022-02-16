Trending:
CSU Fullerton visits UCSB following Mitchell’s 25-point performance

The Associated Press
February 16, 2022 2:22 am
1 min read
      

CSU Fullerton Titans (14-8, 7-3 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (11-9, 3-4 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB plays the CSU Fullerton Titans after Ajay Mitchell scored 25 points in UCSB’s 69-64 victory against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Gauchos have gone 8-2 in home games. UCSB ranks fourth in the Big West in rebounding with 33.5 rebounds. Amadou Sow paces the Gauchos with 8.2 boards.

The Titans are 7-3 against conference opponents. CSU Fullerton averages 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big West play. The Titans won the last meeting 79-73 on Jan. 16. Damari Milstead scored 21 points to help lead the Titans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sow is averaging 15.1 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Gauchos. Miles Norris is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Milstead is averaging 10.8 points and 1.9 steals for the Titans. E.J. Anosike is averaging 14.1 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the past 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Titans: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

