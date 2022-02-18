Curry leads UT Martin against No. 21 Murray State after 24-point performance

Murray State Racers (25-2, 15-0 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (8-19, 4-11 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin plays the No. 21 Murray State Racers after KK Curry scored 24 points in UT Martin’s 68-60 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Skyhawks have gone 5-7 in home games. UT Martin gives up 73.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Racers have gone 15-0 against OVC opponents. Murray State has a 19-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in OVC play. The Racers won the last meeting 74-66 on Jan. 23. K.J. Williams scored 33 points to help lead the Racers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.J. Simon is shooting 43.5% and averaging 16.4 points for the Skyhawks. Bernie Andre is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Williams is shooting 54.5% and averaging 17.6 points for the Racers. Justice Hill is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Racers: 10-0, averaging 76.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

