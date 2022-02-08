Trending:
Curry scores 28 to lead VCU past Rhode Island 73-64

The Associated Press
February 8, 2022 9:47 pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — KeShawn Curry had a career-high 28 points on 9-for-11 shooting and VCU defeated Rhode Island 73-64 on Tuesday night.

Hason Ward had 13 points and 10 rebounds for VCU (15-7, 8-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jalen DeLoach added 11 rebounds. Vince Williams Jr. had seven assists.

Makhel Mitchell had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Rhode Island (12-10, 3-7), which has now lost six consecutive games.

Makhi Mitchell added 11 points and seven rebounds. Jeremy Sheppard had 11 points and seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

