Czech Republic 10, United States 8

The Associated Press
February 5, 2022 9:52 pm
Czech Republic 0 3 0 4 0 0 0 3 10
United States 1 0 3 0 3 0 1 0 8

Czech Republic

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

T. Paul Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 65.

Z. Paulova Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 81.

United States

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

C. Plys Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 79.

V. Persinger Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 86.

