Czech Republic 7, Norway 6 (Extra Ends)
|Czech Republic
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|—
|7
|Norway
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|—
|6
Czech Republic
Team Shots: 45, Team Points: 124, Team Percentage: 69.
T. Paul Shots: 27, Points: 86, Percentage: 80.
Z. Paulova Shots: 18, Points: 38, Percentage: 53.
Norway
Team Shots: 44, Team Points: 144, Team Percentage: 82.
M. Nedregotten Shots: 27, Points: 92, Percentage: 85.
K. Skaslien Shots: 17, Points: 52, Percentage: 76.
