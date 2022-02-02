Czech Republic 7, Norway 6 (Extra Ends)

Czech Republic 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 3 1 — 7 Norway 1 1 0 1 0 2 1 0 0 — 6

Czech Republic

Team Shots: 45, Team Points: 124, Team Percentage: 69.

T. Paul Shots: 27, Points: 86, Percentage: 80.

Z. Paulova Shots: 18, Points: 38, Percentage: 53.

Norway

Team Shots: 44, Team Points: 144, Team Percentage: 82.

M. Nedregotten Shots: 27, Points: 92, Percentage: 85.

K. Skaslien Shots: 17, Points: 52, Percentage: 76.

