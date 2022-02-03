Czech Republic 8, Australia 2
|Czech Republic
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|—
|8
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|2
Czech Republic
Team Shots: 34, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
T. Paul Shots: 21, Points: NA, Percentage: 88.
Z. Paulova Shots: 13, Points: NA, Percentage: 81.
Australia
Team Shots: 34, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
D. Hewitt Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 54.
T. Gill Shots: 14, Points: NA, Percentage: 70.
