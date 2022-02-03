Czech Republic 8, Australia 2

Czech Republic 1 3 1 0 1 0 2 0 — 8 Australia 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 2

Czech Republic

Team Shots: 34, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

T. Paul Shots: 21, Points: NA, Percentage: 88.

Z. Paulova Shots: 13, Points: NA, Percentage: 81.

Australia

Team Shots: 34, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

D. Hewitt Shots: 20, Points: NA, Percentage: 54.

T. Gill Shots: 14, Points: NA, Percentage: 70.

