Czinano, Clark lead No. 21 Iowa over No. 10 Indiana, 88-82

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 31 points and had 10 rebounds, and Caitlin Clark added 29 points, as No. 21 Iowa defeated No. 10 Indiana 88-82 on Monday night.

It was the second time in three days the Hawkeyes (18-7, 12-4 Big Ten) defeated the Hoosiers (19-6, 11-4), a schedule change caused by the postponement of the Jan. 23 game at Iowa because of COVID-19 issues within the Hoosiers.

Czinano, third in the nation in field-goal percentage, was 13 of 17 from the field. She had nine points in Iowa’s 11-0 fourth-quarter run that gave the Hawkeyes a 76-70 lead.

Clark, the nation’s leading scorer at 26.8 points per game, was 9 of 20 from the field, but went 9 of 9 in free throws. She also had eight rebounds and eight assists.

Iowa won 96-91 on Saturday, leading by as much as 24 points in the third quarter before the Hoosiers scored 42 fourth-quarter points to make the game close.

The Hoosiers carried that momentum into this game. Indiana built a 52-41 halftime lead, turning 14 Iowa turnovers into 23 points. Iowa had seven turnovers during a 14-0 run that gave the Hoosiers a 48-36 lead with 2:34 to play in the second quarter.

McKenna Warnock added 16 points for the Hawkeyes.

Grace Berger led Indiana with 22 points. Nicole Cardano-Hillary had 15 points. Mackenzie Holmes had 13 points. Ali Patberg and Chloe Moore-McNeil had 11.

CZINANO RETURNING

Czinano announced late Sunday that she would return next season, taking advantage of the extra season granted by the NCAA last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The return of Czinano, an All-Big Ten first-team selection last season, means all five starters for the Hawkeyes are expected back next season.

BIG PICTURE

The Hawkeyes moved into a second-place tie with Ohio State and Maryland, a half-game behind Big Ten leader Michigan. Iowa closes the season at home against Michigan on Sunday.

The Hoosiers fell into fifth place, a game out of first place. They will play two less games in the conference because of three COVID-19 postponements in January.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Hoosiers nearly fell out of the top 10, dropping five spots when Monday’s rankings were released. Iowa has a chance to move into the top 20 with two games later in the week.

UP NEXT

Indiana: At No. 13 Maryland on Friday.

Iowa: At Rutgers on Thursday.

