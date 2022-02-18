Dartmouth 71, Cornell 59

CORNELL (13-9)
Dickson 1-1 0-2 2, Jones 1-7 1-1 3, Manon 0-1 0-0 0, Noll 4-8 2-4 11, Patel 3-9 1-2 9, Boothby 1-2 1-2 4, N.Williams 3-4 7-7 14, Hansen 3-8 3-4 10, Filien 1-1 0-0 2, Dolan 0-1 2-2 2, Samberg 0-0 0-0 0, Ragland 0-1 2-2 2, Gray 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-43 19-26 59.
DARTMOUTH (6-15)
Adelekun 7-7 5-9 19, Rai 5-11 2-2 12, Wade 2-7 4-8 8, Barry 3-8 0-0 8, Samuels 3-9 4-4 12, Robinson 2-2 3-3 7, Slajchert 0-2 0-0 0, Dimitrijevic 1-2 3-4 5, Myrthil 0-1 0-0 0, Neskovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 21-30 71.
Halftime_Cornell 24-22. 3-Point Goals_Cornell 6-18 (Patel 2-4, Boothby 1-2, Noll 1-2, N.Williams 1-2, Hansen 1-3, Ragland 0-1, Jones 0-4), Dartmouth 4-17 (Barry 2-5, Samuels 2-5, Myrthil 0-1, Slajchert 0-1, Rai 0-2, Wade 0-3). Fouled Out_Dickson. Rebounds_Cornell 23 (Jones, N.Williams 4), Dartmouth 36 (Rai 10). Assists_Cornell 4 (Dickson 2), Dartmouth 7 (Rai, Wade 2). Total Fouls_Cornell 27, Dartmouth 22. A_532 (2,100).
