Dartmouth visits Princeton after Wright’s 27-point showing

The Associated Press
February 11, 2022 2:22 am
Dartmouth Big Green (5-14, 2-6 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (16-5, 6-2 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton takes on the Dartmouth Big Green after Ethan Wright scored 27 points in Princeton’s 85-63 victory against the Columbia Lions.

The Tigers have gone 11-1 at home. Princeton leads the Ivy League with 80.9 points and is shooting 48.7%.

The Big Green are 2-6 in conference play. Dartmouth ranks eighth in the Ivy League with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Demilade Adelekun averaging 2.6.

The Tigers and Big Green match up Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wright is shooting 50.6% and averaging 15.7 points for the Tigers. Drew Friberg is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Princeton.

Brendan Barry is averaging 15.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Big Green. Aaryn Rai is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Big Green: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

