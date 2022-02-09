Davidson 73, Saint Joseph’s 67, OT

SAINT JOSEPH’S (10-12)
Funk 4-16 6-6 16, Reynolds 7-14 2-2 20, Obinna 7-10 2-5 16, Brown 4-8 0-0 10, Hall 2-12 0-0 5, Bishop 0-3 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 10-13 67.
DAVIDSON (20-3)
Brajkovic 7-14 3-4 17, Mennenga 3-3 1-4 7, Jones 4-10 3-3 11, Loyer 6-15 8-8 21, Lee 6-16 2-2 15, Huffman 0-1 0-0 0, Boachie-Yiadom 1-1 0-0 2, Watson 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 17-21 73.
Halftime_Saint Joseph’s 38-31. 3-Point Goals_Saint Joseph’s 9-33 (Reynolds 4-8, Brown 2-3, Funk 2-14, Hall 1-8), Davidson 2-23 (Lee 1-5, Loyer 1-6, Huffman 0-1, Watson 0-2, Jones 0-4, Brajkovic 0-5). Fouled Out_Reynolds. Rebounds_Saint Joseph’s 36 (Obinna 13), Davidson 36 (Lee 8). Assists_Saint Joseph’s 14 (Hall 5), Davidson 9 (Brajkovic 3). Total Fouls_Saint Joseph’s 18, Davidson 10. A_3,245 (5,295).
