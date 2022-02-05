Davidson 78, George Washington 73

DAVIDSON (19-3)

Brajkovic 11-14 6-7 30, Mennenga 4-5 3-4 11, Jones 1-4 1-2 4, Loyer 6-11 1-2 16, Lee 1-8 3-6 6, Huffman 3-3 0-0 7, Boachie-Yiadom 1-2 0-0 2, Watson 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 27-48 16-23 78.

GEORGE WASHINGTON (8-13)

Dean 0-1 0-0 0, Samuels 1-3 0-0 3, Bamisile 5-10 6-8 19, Bishop 9-18 2-2 26, Freeman 3-7 0-0 7, Adams 2-5 1-1 5, Lindo 3-6 0-0 8, Brown 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 25-52 10-12 73.

Halftime_George Washington 42-34. 3-Point Goals_Davidson 8-22 (Loyer 3-6, Brajkovic 2-3, Huffman 1-1, Jones 1-4, Lee 1-7, Boachie-Yiadom 0-1), George Washington 13-30 (Bishop 6-10, Bamisile 3-7, Lindo 2-5, Freeman 1-3, Samuels 1-3, Adams 0-2). Fouled Out_Dean. Rebounds_Davidson 26 (Brajkovic 8), George Washington 21 (Bamisile 4). Assists_Davidson 14 (Loyer 5), George Washington 12 (Freeman 4). Total Fouls_Davidson 14, George Washington 21. A_1,821 (5,000).

