Davidson 81, St. Bonaventure 76

DAVIDSON (18-3)

Brajkovic 5-9 1-2 13, Mennenga 2-4 3-6 7, Jones 5-9 4-5 17, Loyer 5-11 8-8 21, Lee 5-14 4-6 18, Boachie-Yiadom 1-2 0-0 2, Watson 1-1 0-0 2, Huffman 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 24-51 21-29 81.

ST. BONAVENTURE (12-6)

Osunniyi 3-6 1-1 7, Adaway 8-12 4-5 21, Holmes 1-10 7-8 9, Lofton 7-15 4-6 19, Welch 6-11 3-5 18, Coulibaly 0-0 0-0 0, Adams 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 26-56 19-25 76.

Halftime_Davidson 34-29. 3-Point Goals_Davidson 12-28 (Lee 4-11, Jones 3-6, Loyer 3-8, Brajkovic 2-3), St. Bonaventure 5-17 (Welch 3-8, Adaway 1-3, Lofton 1-3, Holmes 0-3). Fouled Out_Mennenga, Osunniyi. Rebounds_Davidson 30 (Brajkovic 8), St. Bonaventure 29 (Lofton 9). Assists_Davidson 18 (Loyer 7), St. Bonaventure 13 (Lofton 8). Total Fouls_Davidson 20, St. Bonaventure 19. A_4,015 (5,480).

