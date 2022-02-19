Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Davidson takes on Saint Louis following Loyer’s 24-point game

The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 1:42 am
1 min read
      

Saint Louis Billikens (18-8, 9-4 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (21-4, 11-2 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Davidson -2; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts the Saint Louis Billikens after Foster Loyer scored 24 points in Davidson’s 72-61 win over the Duquesne Dukes.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

The Wildcats are 10-1 on their home court. Davidson ranks eighth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 31.4 rebounds. Luka Brajkovic paces the Wildcats with 7.3 boards.

The Billikens are 9-4 against conference opponents. Saint Louis is fifth in the A-10 allowing 67.6 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyer is averaging 16.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Wildcats. Brajkovic is averaging 11.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 59.3% over the past 10 games for Davidson.

Yuri Collins is averaging 11.2 points, 8.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Billikens: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|25 Dallas Cyber Security Summit
2|25 Canadian Government Finance Leadership...
2|25 Ask the Expert: Top 2022 Data &...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special delivery