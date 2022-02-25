Davis leads Detroit Mercy against Purdue Fort Wayne after 24-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (18-10, 14-6 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (12-13, 10-6 Horizon)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Antoine Davis scored 24 points in Detroit Mercy’s 74-67 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Titans have gone 8-0 in home games. Detroit Mercy has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Mastodons are 14-6 in Horizon play. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks second in the Horizon shooting 36.8% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Mastodons won the last meeting 62-60 on Jan. 14. Damian Chong Qui scored 10 points to help lead the Mastodons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 23.5 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Titans. D.J. Harvey is averaging 12.3 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for Detroit Mercy.

Jarred Godfrey is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Mastodons. Jalon Pipkins is averaging 14.9 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.