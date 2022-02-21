Trending:
Davis scores 22 to carry UMES past NC Central 79-66

The Associated Press
February 21, 2022 11:24 pm
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Chase Davis had a season-high 22 points as Maryland Eastern Shore beat North Carolina Central 79-66 on Monday night.

Davis made 6 of 8 shots from 3-point range for the Hawks (9-13, 4-7 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Nathaniel Pollard Jr. had 19 points and five assists. Da’Shawn Phillip added 11 points and five steals.

UMES posted a season-high 22 assists.

Kris Monroe scored a career-high 23 points and had seven rebounds for the Eagles (14-12, 8-3), who saw a four-game win streak end and scored a season-low 23 in the second half. Eric Boone added 13 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Marque Maultsby had 12 points.

The Hawks evened the season series against the Eagles. North Carolina Central defeated Maryland Eastern Shore 75-63 on Jan. 24.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

