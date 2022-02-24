Trending:
Davis scores 24 to carry Detroit Mercy past Cleveland State

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 10:05 pm
DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis had 24 points as Detroit Mercy topped Cleveland State 74-67 on Thursday night.

DJ Harvey had 15 points for Detroit Mercy (13-13, 10-6 Horizon League). Noah Waterman added 15 points and three blocks. Matt Johnson had 12 points.

Tre Gomillion had 12 points for the Vikings (19-8, 15-5). Deante Johnson added 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. D’Moi Hodge had 10 points.

The Titans leveled the season series against the Vikings. Cleveland State defeated Detroit Mercy 72-70 on Jan. 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

