Dayton 63, Rhode Island 57

DAYTON (17-8)
Camara 7-13 0-1 17, Holmes 3-8 2-5 8, Blakney 2-8 4-4 10, Elvis 1-6 0-0 3, Smith 0-6 2-2 2, Brea 4-11 0-0 12, Amzil 2-5 6-8 11, Sissoko 0-0 0-0 0, Weaver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 14-20 63.
RHODE ISLAND (13-11)
Makhi.Mitchell 3-12 1-2 7, Makhe.Mitchell 3-9 2-2 8, El-Amin 2-4 0-0 5, Leggett 3-6 3-4 9, Sheppard 3-5 2-2 9, Walker 4-7 0-0 9, Carey 3-7 1-2 8, Martin 0-3 2-2 2, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 11-14 57.
Halftime_24-24. 3-Point Goals_Dayton 11-24 (Brea 4-8, Camara 3-5, Blakney 2-5, Amzil 1-3, Elvis 1-3), Rhode Island 4-12 (Carey 1-1, Walker 1-1, El-Amin 1-2, Sheppard 1-3, Martin 0-1, Makhi.Mitchell 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Leggett 0-2). Rebounds_Dayton 36 (Blakney 8), Rhode Island 38 (Makhi.Mitchell 11). Assists_Dayton 15 (Smith 6), Rhode Island 14 (Sheppard 4). Total Fouls_Dayton 14, Rhode Island 14.
