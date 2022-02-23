Dayton 82, UMass 61

UMASS (12-13)
Buttrick 2-3 0-0 6, Steadman 4-9 6-8 14, Fernandes 0-5 0-0 0, R.Kelly 4-8 0-0 9, Weeks 2-8 0-0 6, Garcia 3-7 2-2 8, C.Kelly 4-10 0-0 11, Jones 2-3 0-0 4, Dominguez 0-0 0-0 0, Santos 1-2 0-0 3, Marcus 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 8-10 61.
DAYTON (20-8)
Camara 6-9 0-0 12, Holmes 4-5 2-4 10, Blakney 4-5 2-2 11, Elvis 3-6 0-0 7, Smith 2-8 2-5 6, Brea 6-9 0-0 16, Amzil 6-11 0-0 16, Sissoko 1-1 0-0 2, Nwokeji 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 2-2 2, Swerlein 0-0 0-0 0, Uhl 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-56 8-13 82.
Halftime_Dayton 46-23. 3-Point Goals_UMass 9-28 (C.Kelly 3-8, Buttrick 2-3, Weeks 2-6, Santos 1-2, R.Kelly 1-3, Garcia 0-1, Jones 0-1, Fernandes 0-4), Dayton 10-17 (Amzil 4-5, Brea 4-7, Blakney 1-1, Elvis 1-3, Smith 0-1). Rebounds_UMass 24 (Weeks, Garcia 4), Dayton 34 (Camara, Smith, Amzil 6). Assists_UMass 12 (R.Kelly, C.Kelly 4), Dayton 17 (Smith 9). Total Fouls_UMass 15, Dayton 13.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.