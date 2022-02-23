Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Dayton 82, UMass 61

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 8:58 pm
< a min read
      

UMASS (12-13)

Buttrick 2-3 0-0 6, Steadman 4-9 6-8 14, Fernandes 0-5 0-0 0, R.Kelly 4-8 0-0 9, Weeks 2-8 0-0 6, Garcia 3-7 2-2 8, C.Kelly 4-10 0-0 11, Jones 2-3 0-0 4, Dominguez 0-0 0-0 0, Santos 1-2 0-0 3, Marcus 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 8-10 61.

DAYTON (20-8)

Camara 6-9 0-0 12, Holmes 4-5 2-4 10, Blakney 4-5 2-2 11, Elvis 3-6 0-0 7, Smith 2-8 2-5 6, Brea 6-9 0-0 16, Amzil 6-11 0-0 16, Sissoko 1-1 0-0 2, Nwokeji 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 2-2 2, Swerlein 0-0 0-0 0, Uhl 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-56 8-13 82.

Halftime_Dayton 46-23. 3-Point Goals_UMass 9-28 (C.Kelly 3-8, Buttrick 2-3, Weeks 2-6, Santos 1-2, R.Kelly 1-3, Garcia 0-1, Jones 0-1, Fernandes 0-4), Dayton 10-17 (Amzil 4-5, Brea 4-7, Blakney 1-1, Elvis 1-3, Smith 0-1). Rebounds_UMass 24 (Weeks, Garcia 4), Dayton 34 (Camara, Smith, Amzil 6). Assists_UMass 12 (R.Kelly, C.Kelly 4), Dayton 17 (Smith 9). Total Fouls_UMass 15, Dayton 13.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|2 Patch Barracks Tech Expo
3|2 If You Aren't Worried About...
3|2 GSAXcess Training - Reporting Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!