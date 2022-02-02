Dayton 82, VCU 52

DAYTON (15-7)

Camara 7-13 0-2 18, Holmes 8-13 5-6 21, Blakney 2-4 1-2 5, Elvis 9-14 2-2 20, Smith 2-4 0-1 5, Brea 2-5 0-0 5, Amzil 0-1 0-0 0, Washington 1-2 0-0 2, Sissoko 1-3 1-1 3, Nwokeji 1-4 0-0 3, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Swerlein 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-63 9-14 82.

VCU (13-7)

Stockard 1-1 0-0 2, Ward 4-6 0-1 8, Baldwin 4-8 2-2 12, Curry 2-8 3-4 7, Nunn 1-6 3-3 5, Brown-Jones 4-5 2-2 10, Banks 1-3 0-0 2, Tsohonis 0-3 0-0 0, Kern 1-3 2-2 4, Nichols 0-0 2-2 2, Henderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-44 14-16 52.

Halftime_Dayton 43-28. 3-Point Goals_Dayton 7-15 (Camara 4-5, Nwokeji 1-1, Smith 1-1, Brea 1-3, Amzil 0-1, Blakney 0-1, Elvis 0-3), VCU 2-11 (Baldwin 2-3, Curry 0-1, Henderson 0-1, Kern 0-1, Nunn 0-1, Banks 0-2, Tsohonis 0-2). Rebounds_Dayton 38 (Camara 8), VCU 20 (Ward 8). Assists_Dayton 18 (Blakney 4), VCU 10 (Baldwin 4). Total Fouls_Dayton 16, VCU 14. A_6,724 (7,637).

