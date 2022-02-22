Dayton looks for 20th victory this season in matchup with UMass

UMass Minutemen (12-13, 5-8 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (19-8, 11-3 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton will try to earn its 20th win this season when the Flyers host the UMass Minutemen.

The Flyers have gone 11-4 at home. Dayton averages 69.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Minutemen are 5-8 in A-10 play. UMass ranks sixth in the A-10 with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by T.J. Weeks averaging 1.6.

The Flyers and Minutemen square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malachi Smith is averaging 9.1 points, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Flyers. Daron Holmes is averaging 11.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks over the past 10 games for Dayton.

Noah Fernandes is averaging 14.5 points and 5.7 assists for the Minutemen. Rich Kelly is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 8-2, averaging 67.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

