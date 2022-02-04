Dean leads Hampton against Winthrop after 24-point showing

Winthrop Eagles (14-8, 7-2 Big South) at Hampton Pirates (6-13, 2-6 Big South)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton hosts the Winthrop Eagles after Russell Dean scored 24 points in Hampton’s 85-78 loss to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Pirates are 4-2 in home games. Hampton has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 7-2 against Big South opponents. Winthrop is second in the Big South scoring 75.8 points per game and is shooting 48.0%.

The Pirates and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marquis Godwin is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 6.2 points. Najee Garvin is shooting 41.7% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Patrick Good is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 11.3 points. D.J. Burns is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, averaging 62.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

