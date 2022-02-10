Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Defending champion Schwartzman advances at Argentina Open

The Associated Press
February 10, 2022 9:53 pm
< a min read
      

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Second-seeded and home crowd favorite Diego Schwartzman defeated Spain’s Jaume Munar 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open.

Schwartzman will face Francisco Cerundolo, the Argentinian compatriot he beat to win last year’s title in Buenos Aires.

Schwartzman, ranked the 15th-best player in the circuit, will take on a rival in the 107th position. Cerundolo beat Serbian Miomir Kecmanović 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 to reach the last eight.

Also on Thursday, Italy’s Fabio Fognini topped Spaniard Pedro Martinez. The 34-year-old No. 4-seeded player in the clay court tournament won 6-4, 7-6 (5).

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

Fognini will take on Argentinian Federico Delbonis on Friday.

Top-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway will face local favorite Federico Coria.

Third-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy will play against Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco for a place in the semifinals.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|17 Fort Belvoir Virtual Tech Expo
2|17 Go Global: How to Globalize Your...
2|17 Financial Planning For Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Blinken Participates in an Aboriginal Heritage Walk