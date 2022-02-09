Trending:
Defense shines as NC A&T beats Charleston Southern 62-51

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 10:22 pm
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kameron Langley recorded 13 points and five steals as North Carolina A&T got past Charleston Southern 62-51 on Wednesday night.

Justin Whatley added nine points for the Aggies, who forced a season-high 23 turnovers..

Demetric Horton had six rebounds and six assists for North Carolina A&T (10-15, 5-6 Big South Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak. David Beatty added seven rebounds.

Tahlik Chavez had 13 points for the Buccaneers (5-19, 1-10). Claudell Harris Jr. also had 13 points. Taje’ Kelly had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

