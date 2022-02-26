Dejulius, Cincinnati Bearcats take on the South Florida Bulls

South Florida Bulls (7-20, 2-13 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (18-11, 7-8 AAC)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -12.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati plays South Florida in a matchup of AAC teams.

The Bearcats have gone 12-5 at home. Cincinnati ranks sixth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 33.2 rebounds. Jeremiah Davenport leads the Bearcats with 5.6 boards.

The Bulls are 2-13 against AAC opponents. South Florida has a 5-16 record against teams above .500.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bearcats won the last matchup 70-59 on Feb. 10. David Dejulius scored 24 points points to help lead the Bearcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 9.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Bearcats. Dejulius is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Caleb Murphy is scoring 11.4 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bulls. Russel Tchewa is averaging 6.9 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Bulls: 1-9, averaging 57.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

