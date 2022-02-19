Delaware 73, William & Mary 69

DELAWARE (19-9)
Carr 3-5 1-4 8, Allen 3-12 3-4 12, Anderson 5-12 3-3 16, Asamoah 1-6 2-2 5, Nelson 4-11 4-5 14, Davis 7-10 2-3 16, Gardner 0-0 0-0 0, Arletti 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 24-59 15-21 73.
WILLIAM & MARY (5-24)
Wight 4-7 2-4 10, Kochera 1-5 2-2 4, Lewis 1-8 8-8 11, Rice 4-7 4-5 13, Carroll 3-4 1-2 8, Covington 5-8 0-0 11, Blair 2-3 0-0 5, Harvey 1-2 0-0 2, Milkereit 1-2 0-0 2, Hatton 0-1 0-0 0, Washburn 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 23-49 17-21 69.
Halftime_William & Mary 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Delaware 10-26 (Anderson 3-6, Allen 3-9, Nelson 2-5, Carr 1-1, Asamoah 1-5), William & Mary 6-13 (Blair 1-1, Covington 1-1, Carroll 1-2, Washburn 1-2, Lewis 1-3, Rice 1-3, Milkereit 0-1). Rebounds_Delaware 29 (Nelson 11), William & Mary 32 (Harvey 6). Assists_Delaware 15 (Anderson, Nelson 4), William & Mary 8 (Covington 3). Total Fouls_Delaware 15, William & Mary 20. A_3,132 (8,600).
