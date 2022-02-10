Delaware 74, Northeastern 61

NORTHEASTERN (7-16)
Doherty 2-2 2-2 6, Stucke 2-4 0-0 6, Djogo 0-7 0-0 0, Telfort 5-15 7-8 18, Walters 2-5 1-1 5, McClintock 5-11 1-2 15, Emanga 0-0 0-0 0, Strong 3-6 0-0 7, Nwagha 2-3 0-2 4. Totals 21-53 11-15 61.
DELAWARE (16-8)
Carr 6-12 2-6 14, Allen 3-8 0-0 8, Anderson 9-13 0-0 22, Asamoah 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 9-11 0-0 18, Davis 6-9 0-0 12, Gardner 0-1 0-0 0, Arletti 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-55 2-6 74.
Halftime_Delaware 38-33. 3-Point Goals_Northeastern 8-21 (McClintock 4-6, Stucke 2-3, Strong 1-3, Telfort 1-3, Walters 0-2, Djogo 0-4), Delaware 6-14 (Anderson 4-5, Allen 2-4, Asamoah 0-1, Gardner 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Carr 0-2). Rebounds_Northeastern 28 (Doherty 7), Delaware 23 (Carr 7). Assists_Northeastern 12 (McClintock 3), Delaware 14 (Allen 4). Total Fouls_Northeastern 13, Delaware 18.
