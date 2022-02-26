Trending:
Delaware State hosts Morgan State after Carter’s 27-point game

The Associated Press
February 26, 2022 2:02 am
Morgan State Bears (9-13, 4-6 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (2-22, 0-11 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware State -5.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State takes on the Morgan State Bears after Myles Carter scored 27 points in Delaware State’s 79-74 loss to the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Hornets have gone 2-10 in home games. Delaware State allows 73.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.2 points per game.

The Bears are 4-6 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State averages 15.5 turnovers per game and is 6-7 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MEAC play. The Bears won the last meeting 82-70 on Jan. 30. Malik Miller scored 15 points to help lead the Bears to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominik Fragala is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 12 points. Carter is shooting 47.6% and averaging 18.4 points over the past 10 games for Delaware State.

De’Torrion Ware is scoring 11.3 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bears. Lagio Grantsaan is averaging 11.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 50.7% over the past 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 0-10, averaging 64.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

