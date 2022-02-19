Delaware State visits North Carolina Central following Monroe’s 21-point showing

Delaware State Hornets (2-20, 0-9 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (13-11, 6-2 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina Central -15.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central plays the Delaware State Hornets after Kris Monroe scored 21 points in North Carolina Central’s 77-74 win against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Eagles have gone 7-1 at home. North Carolina Central is fifth in the MEAC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Monroe averaging 4.5.

The Hornets have gone 0-9 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State is eighth in the MEAC scoring 61.0 points per game and is shooting 40.2%.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Eagles won the last meeting 73-49 on Jan. 22. Randy Miller Jr. scored 22 points points to help lead the Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Boone is averaging eight points, 3.9 assists and 2.5 steals for the Eagles. Justin Wright is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Myles Carter is shooting 42.5% and averaging 15.3 points for the Hornets. John Stansbury is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Hornets: 0-10, averaging 58.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

