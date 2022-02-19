On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Delph leads Appalachian St. past South Alabama 69-51

The Associated Press
February 19, 2022 6:48 pm
< a min read
      

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Adrian Delph had 20 points as Appalachian State beat South Alabama 69-51 on Saturday.

Justin Forrest had 13 points and six rebounds for Appalachian State (17-12, 11-5 Sun Belt Conference). Michael Almonacy added 12 points. James Lewis Jr. had 10 points and nine rebounds. Donovan Gregory had a career-high 10 assists.

Marshall Kearing had 14 points for the Jaguars (18-9, 8-6). Jay Jay Chandler added 11 points.

Charles Manning Jr., who was second on the Jaguars in scoring entering the contest with 16 points per game, was held to eight points on 4-of-16 shooting.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars on the season. Appalachian State defeated South Alabama 72-64 on Jan. 6.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Fed Photo of the Day

Special delivery