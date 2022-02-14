Denmark 10, ROC 5
|Denmark
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|—
|10
|ROC
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|—
|5
Denmark
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 250, Team Percentage: 79.
D. Dupont Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.
M. Halse Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
M. Larsen Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.
M. Dupont Shots: 19, Points: 62, Percentage: 82.
ROC
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 261, Team Percentage: 82.
G. Arsenkina Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
A. Kovaleva Shots: 20, Points: 57, Percentage: 71.
E. Kuzmina Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
J. Portunova Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments