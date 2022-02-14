On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Denmark 10, ROC 5

The Associated Press
February 14, 2022 9:53 am
< a min read
      

Denmark 10, ROC 5

Denmark 2 3 0 0 1 0 1 0 3 0 10
ROC 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 5

Denmark

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 250, Team Percentage: 79.

D. Dupont Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.

M. Halse Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

M. Larsen Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

M. Dupont Shots: 19, Points: 62, Percentage: 82.

ROC

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 261, Team Percentage: 82.

G. Arsenkina Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

A. Kovaleva Shots: 20, Points: 57, Percentage: 71.

E. Kuzmina Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

J. Portunova Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Fed Photo of the Day

Volley for serve!