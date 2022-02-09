Trending:
Denmark 7, China 6

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 10:50 pm
Denmark 0 1 2 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 7
China 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 1 2 6

Denmark

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 259, Team Percentage: 82.

D. Dupont Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

M. Halse Shots: 20, Points: 55, Percentage: 69.

M. Larsen Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

M. Dupont Shots: 19, Points: 63, Percentage: 83.

China

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 256, Team Percentage: 80.

Dong Z. Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.

Han Y. Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

Wang R. Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

Zhang L. Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.

