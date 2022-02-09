Denmark 7, China 6
|Denmark
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|7
|China
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|—
|6
Denmark
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 259, Team Percentage: 82.
D. Dupont Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.
M. Halse Shots: 20, Points: 55, Percentage: 69.
M. Larsen Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
M. Dupont Shots: 19, Points: 63, Percentage: 83.
China
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 256, Team Percentage: 80.
Dong Z. Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.
Han Y. Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
Wang R. Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
Zhang L. Shots: 20, Points: 73, Percentage: 91.
Comments