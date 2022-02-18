Denmark withdraws from Algarve Cup after COVID-19 outbreak

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The Danish women’s national soccer team has pulled out of the Algarve Cup in Portugal because of an outbreak of COVID-19 in its squad.

The team’s game against Sweden scheduled for Friday was canceled.

The Danish soccer federation said three members of its team, including coach Lars Søndergaard, tested positive for the coronavirus.

The federation said after talks with organizers Thursday it decided to withdraw from the tournament “to protect the health of both players and staff.”

Team doctor Jens Olesen said that “because the vast majority of the squad had not been infected with omicron before the gathering, there is a great risk that the infection will spread further if we do not withdraw from the tournament now.”

The federation said the team was returning to Denmark on a chartered plane on Friday.

